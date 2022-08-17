Win a summer staycation from Redpath Waterfront Festival (CONTEST)

Celebrate A&W Burgers to Beat MS Day and Help Canadians Living with MS

One of Toronto’s most popular summer events is making a splash on the city’s waterfront next month, and you’ll definitely want to plan your schedule accordingly.

Redpath Waterfront Festival‘s first in-person “Water Weekend” in two years is happening on September 17 and 18 in HTO Park and Sugar Beach.

The celebration of the last weekend of summer is produced by Water’s Edge Festivals & Events, and features live entertainment, family-friendly activities, food and drink vendors, and more. Best of all, the fest is free to attend!

Invite your pals to check out the extensive lineup of local talent on the RBCxMusic Stage in HTO Park and the Bayside Village Stage in Sugar Beach.

Performers to see on the RBCxMusic Stage include:

Ari Hicks

Desiire

Jhyve

Kennen

Sylo

YASSIN & Sean

Zenesoul

And on the Bayside Village Stage, enjoy the sounds of:

American Rogues

Bree Taylor

Isabella Hoops

Mark Laforme

Manitou Mkwa

Nikki Shawana

Royal Canadian Navy Band

The Urban Orchestra

Screeched Inn

Stacey Renee Band

Bring the little ones aboard the iconic Theodore TOO Tugboat, a 65-foot working replica of the beloved TV character. Then visit with the Parks Canada team to learn about protecting the ocean. You can even snap a selfie with a giant inflatable Beaver.

Attendees can meet the Royal Canadian Navy crew during the festival, plus get a high five from their mascot Sonar and learn what it takes to become a sailor. Plus stop by Live Green Toronto and Redpath Acts of Sweetness for more activities and treats.

There will be interactive cultural activities with Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation, Moccasin Identifier and Indigenous Tourism Ontario to discover, and then you and your family can take a selfie in the Queens Quay Terminal photo booth on the beach.

With so much to see at the Redpath Waterfront Festival, make sure you stay fueled for the fun! Good thing there will be a variety of local food trucks serving up tasty dishes at the Billy Bishop Airport Picnic Lounge as well as in the Food Truck Alleys.

Choose from lobster rolls, beaver tails, snow cones, shawarma, poutine, ahi tuna tacos, and more!

This year, Daily Hive, Redpath Waterfront Festival, and Westin Harbour Castle Hotel are teaming up to give one lucky reader a Deluxe Summer Staycation to wrap up the season in style.

The winner will receive a 2-night stay at the Westin Harbour Castle hotel including breakfast, a Redpath Sugar basket, and a $50 FAB Concepts gift card to use at Against the Grain, Pie Bar, and Goodman Pub and Kitchen.

So water you waiting for? Enter today!

The prize

2-night stay at the Westin Harbour Castle Hotel

Redpath Sugar basket

$50 FAB Concepts gift card to use at Against the Grain, Pie Bar, and Goodman Pub and Kitchen

This prize package is valued at $750.

How to enter

To enter for your chance to win, do the following:

1. Follow @towaterfrontfest and @DailyHiveToronto on Instagram and tag a friend or family member you’d love to travel with on the post below. (1 entry)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daily Hive Toronto (@dailyhivetoronto)

Contest entries will be accepted from the time and date of publishing until 11:59 pm on August 24, 2022. One winner will be chosen at random and contacted through the platform they used to enter.

Contest Guidelines

When: September 17 to 18, 2022

Time: 11 am to 8 pm

Where: HTO Park and Sugar Beach, Toronto

Cost: Free