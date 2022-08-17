EventsSummerContestsDH Community Partnership

Win a summer staycation from Redpath Waterfront Festival (CONTEST)

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Aug 17 2022, 5:24 pm
Win a summer staycation from Redpath Waterfront Festival (CONTEST)
Busters Sea Cove/Instagram | Redpath Waterfront Festival/Submitted
FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Celebrate A&W Burgers to Beat MS Day and Help Canadians Living with MS

Thu, August 18, 12:00am

Celebrate A&W Burgers to Beat MS Day and Help Canadians Living with MS
Meadowvale's Summer Drive-In

Sat, August 20, 8:00pm

Meadowvale's Summer Drive-In
The Leslieville Flea at the Riverside Common Park

Sun, August 21, 10:00am

The Leslieville Flea at the Riverside Common Park
Leaside's Summer Drive-In

Fri, August 26, 8:00pm

Leaside's Summer Drive-In

One of Toronto’s most popular summer events is making a splash on the city’s waterfront next month, and you’ll definitely want to plan your schedule accordingly.

Redpath Waterfront Festival‘s first in-person “Water Weekend” in two years is happening on September 17 and 18 in HTO Park and Sugar Beach.

The celebration of the last weekend of summer is produced by Water’s Edge Festivals & Events, and features live entertainment, family-friendly activities, food and drink vendors, and more. Best of all, the fest is free to attend!

Redpath Waterfront Festival

Redpath Waterfront Festival/Submitted

Invite your pals to check out the extensive lineup of local talent on the RBCxMusic Stage in HTO Park and the Bayside Village Stage in Sugar Beach.

Performers to see on the RBCxMusic Stage include:

  • Ari Hicks
  • Desiire
  • Jhyve
  • Kennen
  • Sylo
  • YASSIN & Sean
  • Zenesoul

And on the Bayside Village Stage, enjoy the sounds of:

  • American Rogues
  • Bree Taylor
  • Isabella Hoops
  • Mark Laforme
  • Manitou Mkwa
  • Nikki Shawana
  • Royal Canadian Navy Band
  • The Urban Orchestra
  • Screeched Inn
  • Stacey Renee Band
Redpath Waterfront Festival

Sugar Beach (Redpath Waterfront Festival/Submitted)

Bring the little ones aboard the iconic Theodore TOO Tugboat, a 65-foot working replica of the beloved TV character. Then visit with the Parks Canada team to learn about protecting the ocean. You can even snap a selfie with a giant inflatable Beaver.

Redpath Waterfront Festival

Theodore TOO Tugboat (Redpath Waterfront Festival/Submitted)

Attendees can meet the Royal Canadian Navy crew during the festival, plus get a high five from their mascot Sonar and learn what it takes to become a sailor. Plus stop by Live Green Toronto and Redpath Acts of Sweetness for more activities and treats.

There will be interactive cultural activities with Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation, Moccasin Identifier and Indigenous Tourism Ontario to discover, and then you and your family can take a selfie in the Queens Quay Terminal photo booth on the beach.

Redpath Waterfront Festival

Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation (Redpath Waterfront Festival/Submitted)

With so much to see at the Redpath Waterfront Festival, make sure you stay fueled for the fun! Good thing there will be a variety of local food trucks serving up tasty dishes at the Billy Bishop Airport Picnic Lounge as well as in the Food Truck Alleys.

Choose from lobster rolls, beaver tails, snow cones, shawarma, poutine, ahi tuna tacos, and more!

Redpath Waterfront Contest Busters Sea Cove

Busters Sea Cove/Instagram

This year, Daily Hive, Redpath Waterfront Festival, and Westin Harbour Castle Hotel are teaming up to give one lucky reader a Deluxe Summer Staycation to wrap up the season in style.

The winner will receive a 2-night stay at the Westin Harbour Castle hotel including breakfast, a Redpath Sugar basket, and a $50 FAB Concepts gift card to use at Against the Grain, Pie Bar, and Goodman Pub and Kitchen.

Redpath Waterfront Westin Harbour Castle Hotel

Westin Harbour Castle Hotel/Submitted

So water you waiting for? Enter today!

The prize

  • 2-night stay at the Westin Harbour Castle Hotel
  • Redpath Sugar basket
  • $50 FAB Concepts gift card to use at Against the Grain, Pie Bar, and Goodman Pub and Kitchen

This prize package is valued at $750.

How to enter

To enter for your chance to win, do the following:

1. Follow @towaterfrontfest and @DailyHiveToronto on Instagram and tag a friend or family member you’d love to travel with on the post below. (1 entry)

Contest entries will be accepted from the time and date of publishing until 11:59 pm on August 24, 2022. One winner will be chosen at random and contacted through the platform they used to enter.

Contest Guidelines

Redpath Waterfront Festival 2022

When: September 17 to 18, 2022
Time: 11 am to 8 pm
Where: HTO Park and Sugar Beach, Toronto
Cost: Free

Daily Hive

Community Partnership Content

This content was created by Daily Hive's Community Partnerships team.
Daniel ChaiDaniel Chai
+ Listed
+ Summer
+ Contests
+ DH Community Partnership
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.