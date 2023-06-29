Local health authority warns of benzodiazepines in vape juice

Vapes found to contain benzos have been found in the Fraser Valley, leading to an urgent drug warning from health officials.

On Thursday, June 29, Fraser Health Authority issued a drug alert for the Chilliwack area. According to Fraser Health, “vape juice containing cannabis and suspected synthetic cannabinoids sold in refillable, unmarked, and unbranded cartridges tested positive for benzodiazepines in Chilliwack.”

DRUG ALERT for Chilliwack: Benzos found in vape juice containing cannabis sold in refillable, unmarked & unbranded cartridges. Learn more: https://t.co/MtuRFrwvA1 & download the Lifeguard app: https://t.co/QzYq0btuvS pic.twitter.com/iHj0aOm68L — Fraser Health (@Fraserhealth) June 29, 2023

Side effects that have been reported include prolonged sedation, nausea, vomiting, and blackouts.

When prescribed by a doctor, benzodiazepines can treat anxiety and help with sleep. But Fraser Health says that when the drug supply is contaminated with benzodiazepine, it can “significantly enhance the effect of opioids and affect drug toxicity.” The increase in benzos circulating in the drug supply can increase complicated overdoses and overdose deaths, said Fraser Health.

If you’re with someone experiencing these symptoms, you should call 911 and stay with them, providing rescue breathing if needed. Unless an opioid is also being used, Naloxone will not work in this situation.

Fraser Health’s tips for safer drug use include: