Bob Barker's legendary fight with Happy Gilmore was filmed at this BC golf course

There are many tributes going out today to the late Bob Barker, who passed away this morning at the age of 99.

Many are fondly remembering his time with the game show The Price is Right, which he hosted from 1972 to 2007. Others are recalling his outstanding role in the legendary film, Happy Gilmore.

Happy Gilmore was released in 1996 and is one of the most successful movies in Adam Sandler’s career. In the movie, Gilmore, played by Sandler, becomes a professional golfer, and is paired up with Barker for a pro-am event. The two start off friendly, but quickly get tense due to Gilmore’s struggles, resulting in an epic fight scene which continues to give laughs to anyone watching.

During the bout, Gilmore appears to get the best of Barker, and follows it up with, “The price is wrong, b*tch.” Much to his surprise, however, Barker pops back up and delivers several blows which leave Gilmore down, ending the scene with, “Now you’ve had enough. B*tch.”

As it turns out, the majority of scenes throughout this movie, including the Barker scene above, were filmed in BC. The fight scene between the two took place in Furry Creek Golf and Country Club, located near Squamish..

Another iconic scene from this movie comes when Gilmore enters the Waterbury Open in his quest to becoming a professional golfer. This scene, one in which his coach, Chubbs Peterson, tries to remind him, “It’s all in the hips,” was filmed at the Riverway Golf Course in Burnaby.

Another scene that continues to get belly laughs from many to this day is when Gilmore’s archrival, Shooter McGavin, tries to place the death of Peterson on Gilmore. During the fight, Gilmore lets McGavin know that he is going to beat him on the course, to which McGavin laughs and responds, “Ya, and Grizzly Adams had a beard.” Immediately after, Lee Trevino pops up and says to McGavin, “Grizzly Adams DID have a beard.”

This scene is one of the more quoted lines in Happy Gilmore today, and was filmed at the Swaneset Bay Resort and Country Club, located in Pitt Meadows. Many other scenes from the movie were filmed in Vancouver and other surrounding areas, including Surrey, Richmond, and Coquitlam.

Though Sandler may have been the big star in this movie, it would have never been close to being the same without Barker’s role in it. His part in the film became so big, both he and Sandler paired up to make a hilarious part two of their fight many years after its initial release.

Thoughts and prayers go out to Barker’s family and friends during their time of grieving with this difficult loss.