Huge clouds of smoke spotted in Burnaby's Brentwood neighbourhood

|
Apr 11 2024, 4:32 pm
A fire at a restaurant in Burnaby overnight led to a large response from first responders and lots of pictures and videos on social media.

The fire broke out at the Church’s Chicken on Lougheed Highway in the Brentwood neighbourhood, but while there was plenty of smoke to be seen from the restaurant, firefighters tell Daily Hive Thursday that the damage was minimal.

According to the Burnaby Fire Department, the fire was contained to the ventilation system and is believed to have been a grease fire. While there were heavy clouds of smoke above the building, the fire itself led to minimal damage.

The fire did not spread to any other businesses along the stretch, and there were no injuries to report.

