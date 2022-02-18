Carjackers in Burnaby flashed knives, gun at victims in recent spree: Police

After four carjacking incidents in five days, Burnaby RCMP is asking the public to be cautious.

According to a release, three of the four incidents targeted drivers who were using an “unregulated Chinese ridesharing app.”

“We are asking all drivers to be cautious, including rideshare drivers from all services,” said Cpl. Mike Kalanj with Burnaby RCMP.

“It’s concerning that weapons were brandished in each of these cases and that the suspects claimed to be police to two of the victims. We want everyone who drives in Burnaby to be aware of these incidents.”

Police say that the first carjacking incident was on Sunday, February 13 on Spruce Street between Canada Way and Royal Oak Avenue.

Two suspects — described as teenagers but claiming to be police officers — brandished a knife at a rideshare driver who was called to the area for a pickup. They later found the car in Highgate.

Then on Tuesday, February 15, around 3 pm, the second incident occurred.

“A suspect brandished a gun and attempted to steal a vehicle with a driver still inside in a garage near Burford Street and Imperial Avenue,” said Burnaby RCMP. The victim was not a rideshare driver and the suspect — who was unsuccessful — fled the area.

Another rideshare vehicle driver stopping to pick up a customer was targeted on Tuesday, February 15, around 11:30 pm.

“A knife was brandished at the driver and the suspect claimed to be a police officer before stealing the 2015 black Audi S4,” said police. That car is still not accounted for.

Then, the most recent incident was on Thursday, February 17 around 11 pm on Elwell Street.

“A Mercedes was stolen from a rideshare driver on his way to pick up a customer, with the suspect brandishing a knife,” said police.

The stolen Mercedes was later involved in a “hit-and-run crash that damaged a parked vehicle,” said RCMP, which also said witnesses reported the suspect fleeing into a waiting SUV with other passengers inside.

Burnaby RCMP describes the suspects in the first incident as two Black male teenagers around 16 years old.

For the other three incidents, police say the suspect was described as a slim-build Black male between 20 and 30 years old.

Burnaby RCMP investigators say they think the four incidents are connected, but they don’t know the motive yet. Now, as investigators collect evidence, they’re urging victims to come forward and anyone with information to reach out to them at 604-646-9999 and quote file number 22-5696.