BC city questioned for seeking asses, camels, cattle for new RCMP detachment
Will the new Burnaby detachment have a petting zoo?
Well, no. But an error made on the BC Bid site sure suggested the City was planning so.
In a screenshot of the online marketplace where public sector organizations advertise contract opportunities, reporter Cornelia Naylor spotted the strange commodities list.
Super intrigued by this @CityofBurnaby wish list I found on BC Bid. What exactly does the city have planned for @BurnabyRCMP's new headquarters? #bcpoli #bcmuni #burnabybc #burnaby pic.twitter.com/eDuf3TCK5N
— Cornelia Naylor (@CorNaylor) January 23, 2024
According to the bid, the City of Burnaby said it was seeing an “IPD Owner’s Representative RCMP Facility Replacement.” The commodities listed: asses, camels, cattle, goats, guinea pigs, management and business professionals and administrative services, primates, and rats.
However, the City provided some clarity.
“While we’re sure that a petting zoo would be a hit in Burnaby, unfortunately it is not in the plans for the new RCMP detachment 😉,” it responded. “This intriguing posting was caused by an error in the BC Bid entry process.”
Except, the Burnaby RCMP seemed to have liked the idea.
“Is the decision final? Asking for a friend… 🐐” it posted in response to the City.
Is the decision final? Asking for a friend… 🐐
— Burnaby RCMP (@BurnabyRCMP) January 23, 2024
So, unfortunately for Burnaby residents, there are no new petting zoo plans for the city anytime soon.