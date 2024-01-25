BC city questioned for seeking asses, camels, cattle for new RCMP detachment

Will the new Burnaby detachment have a petting zoo?

Well, no. But an error made on the BC Bid site sure suggested the City was planning so.

In a screenshot of the online marketplace where public sector organizations advertise contract opportunities, reporter Cornelia Naylor spotted the strange commodities list.

According to the bid, the City of Burnaby said it was seeing an “IPD Owner’s Representative RCMP Facility Replacement.” The commodities listed: asses, camels, cattle, goats, guinea pigs, management and business professionals and administrative services, primates, and rats.

“Super intrigued by this City of Burnaby wish list I found on BC Bid,” Naylor said. “What exactly does the city have planned for Burnaby RCMP’s new headquarters?”

However, the City provided some clarity.

“While we’re sure that a petting zoo would be a hit in Burnaby, unfortunately it is not in the plans for the new RCMP detachment 😉,” it responded. “This intriguing posting was caused by an error in the BC Bid entry process.”

Except, the Burnaby RCMP seemed to have liked the idea.

“Is the decision final? Asking for a friend… 🐐” it posted in response to the City.

So, unfortunately for Burnaby residents, there are no new petting zoo plans for the city anytime soon.