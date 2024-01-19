Gen Z’s semi-ironic love of the Shrek film franchise shaped a bizarre prank that left staff at a Toronto dispensary scratching their heads in December.

A clip posted to TikTok last month has been gaining traction on various social media platforms, detailing the outlandish prank where a customer included the entire script of the 2001 comedy/fantasy flick Shrek in the instructions section of their pick-up order, resulting in a receipt so long it would impress even a CVS cash register.

The footage — ironically set to Radiohead’s “Creep” — begins with a befuddled WhatsApp conversation among dispensary staff before jumping into a clip of the dispensary’s register meticulously printing out a receipt for one “Barry Shrek” ordering a single vape cartridge, followed by the entire 9,574-word, 50,922-character Shrek script.

Dispensary staff clearly got some enjoyment out of the madness and even kept the receipt as something of a trophy.

The TikTok shows the enormous order taped decoratively to the store wall, and staff even highlighted the memorable “onions” quote where Mike Myers’ titular Shrek compares ogres to the layered vegetable.

blogTO has reached out to the creator behind the now-viral TikTok — which has over 5 million views and climbing — and will update this story if additional information becomes available.

In the meantime, any would-be copycat pranksters hoping to pull off a repeat of this stunt may be out of luck.

In a LinkedIn post, cannabis e-commerce consultant Devin Pruitt explains that this stunt “was immediately reported to the support team at Dutchie, who worked tirelessly with the engineering team to limit the special instructions to 500 characters so this issue does not persist.”

A recent resurgence in Shrek appreciation has already inspired a handful of Shrek-related events in Toronto in recent years; most notably, a 2023 Shrek-themed rave was held.