Three Trans Mountain pipeline expansion (TMX) protesters have been arrested at the Burnaby construction site — including one person who was removed from the site on a roller chair.

Despite the pipeline being approved, activists like 35-year-old Khursten Bullock, 76-year-old Lorne Salter, and 79-year-old Maxine Kaufman-Lacusta have been monitoring the worksite near Gaglardi Way and Government Street because of concerns about pipelines effects on the salmon run in the adjacent creek.

Brave land defender arrested at Stoney Creek. Now the salmon are left to fend for themselves. ⁦@PPSTMX1⁩ #TransMountain #climateemergency pic.twitter.com/s1UP5RRKKj — Honu139 (@honu139) October 31, 2022

Around 8:30 am, Burnaby RCMP says it responded to a report of three demonstrators in tents near the site, and officers found that demonstrators (who call themselves water protectors) were inside the injunction area and slowing down work.

Mounties say two women and one man refused to leave the area and were arrested for Criminal Contempt of Court.

In a release from the volunteer group Protect the Planet, it said Bullock, Salter, and Kaufman-Lacusta were among those arrested.

The group admits the demonstrators had been camped near Stoney Creek and were told they would be arrested if they did not leave the site.

However, five minutes later, “police arrived to forcibly remove and arrest them,” the group says.

that they would be arrested if they did not leave. 5 mins later, police arrived to forcibly remove & arrest them. Water protectors had been observing, monitoring work on the TMX pipeline, concerned about effects on the salmon run in the adjacent creek. https://t.co/o2kPhdbfoQ pic.twitter.com/KdOg3oJZOS — Protect the Planet (@PPSTMX1) October 31, 2022

“The campers were not in the injunction zone, but rather on the Burnaby Mountain Urban Trail, a wide gravel greenway trail,” the group adds.

The three arrested were released on-site to appear in court at a later date.