News

Burnaby RCMP arrests three Trans Mountain pipeline protesters (PHOTOS/VIDEO)

Nikitha Martins
Nikitha Martins
|
Oct 31 2022, 11:33 pm
Burnaby RCMP arrests three Trans Mountain pipeline protesters (PHOTOS/VIDEO)
Protect the Planet/Twitter | Trans Mountain/Facebook

Three Trans Mountain pipeline expansion (TMX) protesters have been arrested at the Burnaby construction site — including one person who was removed from the site on a roller chair.

Despite the pipeline being approved, activists like 35-year-old Khursten Bullock, 76-year-old Lorne Salter, and 79-year-old Maxine Kaufman-Lacusta have been monitoring the worksite near Gaglardi Way and Government Street because of concerns about pipelines effects on the salmon run in the adjacent creek. 

Around 8:30 am, Burnaby RCMP says it responded to a report of three demonstrators in tents near the site, and officers found that demonstrators (who call themselves water protectors) were inside the injunction area and slowing down work.

Mounties say two women and one man refused to leave the area and were arrested for Criminal Contempt of Court. 

In a release from the volunteer group Protect the Planet, it said Bullock, Salter, and Kaufman-Lacusta were among those arrested. 

The group admits the demonstrators had been camped near Stoney Creek and were told they would be arrested if they did not leave the site. 

However, five minutes later, “police arrived to forcibly remove and arrest them,” the group says. 

“The campers were not in the injunction zone, but rather on the Burnaby Mountain Urban Trail, a wide gravel greenway trail,” the group adds. 

The three arrested were released on-site to appear in court at a later date.

SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Nikitha MartinsNikitha Martins
+ News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.