The future of moviegoing has arrived in Metro Vancouver.

Cineplex and CJ 4DPLEX have partnered to open a state-of-the-art 4DX auditorium at Cineplex Cinemas Metropolis.

Described as the province’s first multisensory experience, the 4DX theatre is meant to enhance on-screen visuals and make viewers feel like they’re physically in the movie by enticing all their senses rather than simply hearing and seeing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 4DX (@4dxglobal)

You might also like: Watch FREE movies and shows on Pluto TV, a brand-new streaming platform

See how 10 friends built their dream community in a new web series

Canadian composer's "The White Lotus" theme song is the hit of 2022 (VIDEOS)

The theatre is equipped with motion-synchronized seats, along with technology to recreate wind, water, scents, fog, lightning, and more. You may even be surrounded by whimsical bubbles or floating snow during a screening.

“The state-of-the-art technology that CJ 4DPLEX has masterfully created brings a true and incomparable escape into the magical world of cinema that you have to see, hear, feel and smell to believe,” said Kevin Watts, executive vice president of Exhibition & LBE, Cineplex, in a release. “The 4DX experience is another example of our ongoing commitment to innovation in our theatres.

“It is a real thrill to bring 4DX to our guests in Burnaby and the surrounding Metro Vancouver area, especially just in time for the busy holiday season when we all look forward to visiting the theatres with family and friends.”

Guests of the 4DX auditorium at Cineplex Cinemas Metropolis can currently enjoy the immersive movie experience by catching a screening of Avatar: The Way of Water.

The first Canadian 4DX auditorium was opened in Toronto in 2016 at Cineplex Cinemas Yonge-Dundas. CJ 4DPLEX also owns ScreenX, the world’s first multi-projection theatre screen that allows for 270-degree panoramic movie projection.

“We are excited to expand 4DX in Canada and continue our partnership with Cineplex. 4DX provides moviegoers with an experience that can only be appreciated in the theatre,” said Duncan Macdonald, head of Worldwide Marketing and Theatre Development, CJ 4DPLEX America, in a statement. “The process to enhance content for the 4DX screen requires skilled editors and weeks of work; the end result is magical. Nothing matches the immersive and interactive experience that 4DX provides.”

4DX Cineplex locations across Canada include: