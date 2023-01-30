Tim Hortons is offering a bunch of coffee drinks for just $2

Tim Hortons is offering up a variety of its delicious coffee drinks at discounted prices, and you won’t want to miss out on the fun.

The coffee and fast food chain announced on Monday that guests will be able to order a classic latte, iced latte, americano, or cappuccino for just $2, no matter the size.

The offer went into effect today and will end on February 12. You can buy your drink at your nearest Tim Hortons directly, or place an order on the chain’s app.

“Made with 100% ethically sourced Premium Arabica Beans, our rich and balanced espresso beverages can be customized just how you like, including with your choice of cream, milk or an oat or almond beverage,” said Victoria Stewart, director of beverage innovation at Tim Hortons, in a press release.

The offer does not apply to espresso shots or specialty espresso beverages, and modifications to your drink may result in additional charges.

Will you be getting your hands on some coffee-based deliciousness this week?