No Ticketmaster fees: Whitecaps, BC Place join forces to lower prices

The Vancouver Whitecaps have come up with a creative way to lower ticket prices for future games.

The club announced plans for “Save the Fees Day,” in which fans won’t have to pay Ticketmaster’s exorbitant fees. The offer stands for one day only, on Monday, May 15.

“Rather than paying traditional fees, Whitecaps FC and BC Place have partnered to pick up the tab on the extra costs,” the Whitecaps said in a media release. “Fans who purchase during this 24-hour window will receive significant savings.”

Ticketmaster, along with BC Place to a lesser extent, takes a cut on every ticket sold. For instance, the cheapest-available ticket to the Whitecaps’ next game against Seattle on May 20 is $41.25, with fees totalling an additional $16.75. The cheapest ticket for their May 31 match against Houston is $23.25, plus an additional $14.75 in fees.

“We’re very excited to be partnering with Whitecaps FC on Save the Fees Day,” said BC Place general manager Chris May. “We are always looking for ways to make events at BC Place more accessible, and this is a great opportunity for that.”

The event takes place Monday, with every remaining MLS match at BC Place eligible for savings.

Our BIGGEST sale of the season. Period. #SaveTheFeesDay is coming for only 24 hours on Monday, May 15! ⏰#VWFC & @BCPlace have partnered to cover the cost of all single match ticket fees on every remaining MLS match this season ⚽️ — Vancouver Whitecaps FC (@WhitecapsFC) May 11, 2023

“This season we are playing a very entertaining brand of soccer and have a lot of exciting matches to look forward to as we enter summer in Vancouver,” said Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster. “We are very excited to offer a save the fees day for the first time at our club and recognize these extra savings will be beneficial to our fans. It is important we find new ways to make our matches as accessible as possible, and this limited-time offer is going to be a great opportunity for anyone who is thinking of coming to a game this season to save money on their tickets.”

This isn’t the first time BC Place has stepped up to help make games more affordable this season, as the stadium introduced a $5 menu back in March. Fans can purchase beer, hot dogs, nachos, and popcorn for $5 at Dawson’s Hot Dogs stands outside sections 201 and 227.

The Whitecaps are currently on an eight-match unbeaten streak, winning their last MLS regular season match against Minnesota 3-2 on Saturday. Their unbeaten streak is the longest in Major League Soccer this season. Vancouver has outscored their opponents 11-4 during the streak, with new goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka recording four clean sheets.