We gave you the heads up a few weeks back, but the time has finally come to head into Buckets Ice Cream and grab your last scoop before it closes its door.

The 3330 Main Street parlour first opened in summer 2017. It was founded by three friends (two of them being sisters) who always loved ice cream – buckets of them, to be exact – this spot was a way to inject some joy into the community while offering a gathering place for ice cream lovers across Vancouver too.

Now, almost four years later, the owners have made the difficult decision to close up the shop.

Folks will have until May 13, 2021, to head into Buckets and enjoy their favourite fresh liquid nitrogen ice cream flavours plus some off-the-menu varieties too.

Buckets’ owners said between adapting to the rapid changes amid the pandemic and growing their own families, closing the store was ultimately the best decision for them.

“We’re proud of having a space among the iconic independent shops on Main Street. We’ll miss being a part of one of our favourite Vancouver neighbourhoods and the regulars who have been so loyal to us for all these months and years,” the Buckets team said in a statement.

“We remind everyone of this so that you continue to support local businesses with compassion and generosity. Every dollar spent at a local business supports a dream and strengthens our community, which has always been one of our core values.”

Be sure to stop into Buckets while you still can and thank the team for four years of serving up quality sweetness.

