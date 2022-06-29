SportsBaseballSports mediaBlue Jays

Buck Martinez finishes cancer treatment, may soon return to Blue Jays broadcasts

Jun 29 2022
Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

We may be hearing Buck Martinez’s voice again on Toronto Blue Jays broadcasts in the near future.

Martinez finished his final cancer treatment on Tuesday, according to Sportsnet play-by-play man Dan Shulman, who shared a photo of the beloved broadcaster ringing a gong on Twitter this morning.

“It all went as well as it possibly could, and [he and his wife Arlene] are heading home now to begin rehab and recovery,” Shulman said. “Buck is very hopeful he will be able to rejoin us in the booth at some point post All-Star break, as soon as he is feeling strong enough. Great news!!!”

The Blue Jays begin the second half of their season on July 22, following the MLB All-Star Game on July 19.

Martinez has been off the air since April, shortly after announcing his cancer diagnosis. Two weeks ago, Shulman shared an update, saying Martinez was “feeling good” and that his treatment was going “very well.”

A former catcher and manager with the franchise, Martinez first began broadcasting Blue Jays games back in 1987. The 72-year-old has been with Sportsnet since 2010.

Needless to say, fans are thrilled to hear the good news.

