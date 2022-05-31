Proof that BTS can fill up any venue, guests and members of the press crammed into the White House briefing room to listen to the K-pop group’s remarks on anti-Asian hate.

The seven-member group joined Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, who introduced them as “youth ambassadors promoting a message of respect and positivity.”

The group is currently in Washington, DC, to meet with President Joe Biden to discuss Asian inclusion, representation, and anti-Asian hate crimes, as well as to celebrate Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander Heritage Month (AANHPI).

“We are devastated by the recent surge of hate crimes, including Asian American hate crimes,” said member Park Jimin, who addressed the room in Korean. “To put a stop to this and support the cause, we’d like to take this opportunity to voice ourselves once again.”

Suga, whose real name is Min Yoongi, said that “it’s not wrong to be different.”

“I think equality begins when we open up and embrace all of our differences,” he said.

“We hope today is one step forward to respecting and understanding each and every one as a valuable person,” said V, whose real name is Kim Taehyung.

BTS themselves are no strangers to anti-Asian hate.

Last year, German radio host Matthias Matuschik called the group’s cover of Coldplay’s song “Fix You” “blasphemy.” He compared the group to “some crappy virus that hopefully there will be a vaccine for soon as well.”

This year, Jimmy Kimmel found himself in hot water after talking to Emily in Paris star Ashley Park about her experience catching COVID-19.

“You thought it was BTS fever,” quipped Kimmel. “They’re both very dangerous, you’re lucky to come out of those alive.”

Last year, BTS spoke at the UN General Assembly for the second time where they addressed youth and their struggles during the pandemic.

People took to Twitter to discuss their thoughts about BTS speaking at the White House.

I’m not Korean but to hear @BTS_twt speak Korean from the WH is so emotional!

As an Asian American, I can’t even describe how proud I am of them!#BTSatTheWhiteHouse #ARMYsPrideBTS #StopAsianHate — ᴮᴱVictoriaN⁷ ⟬⟭ ⟭⟬ (@orna2129) May 31, 2022

For those scoffing at @bts_bighit at the White House today, remember that BTS has done more to advocate for mental health than most of our Political leaders. — KennethCole.X (@kennethcolereal) May 31, 2022

According to a statement, President Biden recently signed into law the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act to “provide law enforcement with resources to identify, investigate, and report hate crimes and ensure hate crimes information is more accessible to AA and NHPI communities.”