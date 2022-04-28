NewsHumour & WeirdPop CultureCelebrities

"Killjoy" Toronto Pearson puts halt to fun trend of airports quoting BTS lyrics

Irish Mae Silvestre
Apr 28 2022, 9:56 pm
"Killjoy" Toronto Pearson puts halt to fun trend of airports quoting BTS lyrics
EQRoy/Shutterstock | @bts.bighitofficial/Instagram

Airports around the world were having a “dynamite” time quoting BTS lyrics, much to the delight of ARMYs, the K-pop group’s fans. However, Toronto Pearson Airport wasn’t partaking in any of it.

It started with an April 25 tweet from Orlando International Airport with a quote from “Moonchild,” a song by BTS member RM:

Then on April 27, Dallas Fort Worth International Airport tweeted a video of an American Airlines plane’s smooth landing with a quote from the BTS song “Butter”:

Airports in Sydney and Paris were quick to jump in with quotes from the group’s 2020 single “Dynamite”:

Chicago O’Hare International Airport went in another direction, instead quoting BTS’s 2021 single “Permission to Dance”:

So did Vancouver International Airport:

Fans were thrilled, and the tweets instantly sparked theories about possible concerts, with Toronto fans tagging Toronto Pearson Airport and asking about a world tour. One fan tweeted: “The fact that I have to ask an airport about BTS’ world tour is freaking weird.”

However, the airport’s social media team (probably confused about why they were suddenly being asked about BTS concerts) was quick to put a stop to the rumours, stating, “According to Twitter no concerts are scheduled in Toronto, Hamilton and GTA area. We have no other information to provide at this time.”

Things escalated because, for some reason, even Peel Regional Police got involved.

Toronto Pearson’s rather dry response had people poking fun at the airport, with one fan calling them a “killjoy.”

Another fan tweeted, “Lol Pearson being so dull! Come on social media person join in the fun!”

It seems they finally gave in to peer pressure because several hours later, Toronto Pearson did join in, perhaps somewhat reluctantly, with a quote from “Dynamite.”

You have to at least give them points for trying.

 

BTS just wrapped up a four-day mini-residency in Las Vegas with their “Permission to Dance” concert. They recently made headlines after announcing their upcoming album We Are Bulletproof, which comes out on June 10.

