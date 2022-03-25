NewsPolitics

"Utter BS": BC drivers paying high gas prices unhappy about $110 rebate

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
Mar 25 2022, 5:47 pm
"Utter BS": BC drivers paying high gas prices unhappy about $110 rebate
BCGov/Youtube, n_defender/Shutterstock

On the heels of the BC government announcing their plan to help drivers cope with high gas prices, people are reacting, and most are not happy.

A one-time rebate of $110 was announced for most drivers, while those who drive commercial vehicles will be getting a one-time refund of $165.

BC Premier John Horgan and Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth made the announcement on Friday morning. People flocked to social media to share their displeasure while others applauded the announcement.

In recent weeks, gas prices in BC have skyrocketed to levels never seen in the province.

Some small business owners have expressed that they don’t qualify for the $165 rebate because they don’t drive a commercial vehicle.

When asked why the rebate wasn’t more, Horgan suggested it was due to the nature of ICBC and how its financial situation tends to swing unexpectedly. Still, BC residents are expecting more.

Daily Hive has heard from a few drivers who suggested the $110 won’t even cover a full tank of gas while prices are this high.

Someone else wrote, “in a climate apocalypse, you are rewarding people for owning multiple cars. And nothing for transit users. Whose idea was this?”

If you own an electric vehicle, you will likely still be entitled to a rebate — a loophole that ruffled some feathers.

Many users online have indicated they’d be putting the money towards other goods, like groceries.

A somewhat comforting fact may be that it’s not just drivers in BC who are experiencing pain at the pump.

