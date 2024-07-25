"Breaking Bad" star Bryan Cranston visits Vancouver for adorable reason

Actor Bryan Cranston was in Vancouver this week celebrating his 35th wedding anniversary with his wife, Robin Deardon, and raved about how much he loves Western Canada.

“Ever been to Western Canada? It’s absolutely stunning. From the metropolitan setting of the vibrant Vancouver to the Wild West town of Calgary, and all the magnificent scenery of the Canadian national parks in between,” he wrote on Instagram.

The anniversary trip got off to a bit of a rough start with an eight-hour flight delay, so instead of starting in Vancouver as planned, the couple pivoted and grabbed a flight to Seattle.

They stayed at the Fairmont Olympic Hotel, where staff left a framed photo of Cranston and Deardon from their wedding in the room.

“A really sweet gesture — man, we were so young,” Cranston wrote.

Next, the pair hopped on a seaplane to complete their journey to Vancouver, which Cranston reported liking even better than taking a jet, writing “what fun that is.”

In Vancouver, they stayed at the Fairmont Pacific Rim, where champagne and chocolate awaited them.

“It really is our anniversary trip,” he wrote. “But if it wasn’t, would it be so wrong to fib and say it was?! Who am I to judge?”

Cranston planned to carry on to Jasper after Vancouver, but the recent evacuations due to wildfires raging in the national park may have altered his plans. We’re looking forward to further updates about his romantic anniversary trip.