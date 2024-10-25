Amir Abdur-Rahim, the brother of a Vancouver Grizzlies legend, tragically passed away yesterday.

Amir, the brother of former NBA player Shareef, died Thursday due to complications in a medical procedure, per the University of South Florida.

The 43-year-old was the school’s men’s basketball coach. He took over the program in March 2023 and experienced great success in the role. Under Amir’s guidance, USF won its first AAC regular season title and earned its first top-25 ranking.

The coach was seen as a bright up-and-coming star in the industry. He won the 2024 AAC Coach of the Year Award and was named a semi-finalist for the Naismith College Coach of the Year Award.

Before coaching at USF, Amir spent time as an assistant at big schools like Georgia and Texas A&M.

We are heartbroken over the passing of Coach Abdur-Rahim. A tremendous man & leader with an infectious personality that was a shining light to all he encountered. Our thoughts & prayers are with his family, friends and everyone that he left a lasting impact on. pic.twitter.com/h353f3FNno — USF Men's Basketball (@USFMBB) October 24, 2024

“All of us with South Florida Athletics are grieving with the loved ones of Coach Abdur-Rahim,” said Michael Kelly, USF’s vice president of Athletics.

“He was authentic, driven, and his infectious personality captivated all of Bulls Nation. Coach Abdur-Rahim leaves a lasting impact on our student-athletes, the University, and the community. We are supporting those closest to him, including his family, team, and athletics staff, to ensure they have the resources they need to deal with this tremendous loss.”

Amir is survived by his wife and three children.

His brother, Shareef, played 12 seasons in the NBA, including five with the Grizzlies. He was a perennial 20-point-per-game scorer and one of the best players to suit up for the Grizzlies during their time on the West Coast.

Shareef posted a heartfelt message to social media in the wake of his brother’s passing.

“From God, we come, and to God, we must all return. On behalf of my family, I want to express our gratitude to all who have reached out regarding Amir’s passing,” reads the post.

“Please remember our family in your prayers. As [Amir] would say, to God be the Glory.”

From God, we come, and to God, we must all return. On behalf of my family, I want to express our gratitude to all who have reached out regarding Amir's passing. Please remember our family in your prayers. As @sunsetAMIR would say, to God be the Glory. — Shareef Abdur-Rahim (@ShareefAbdur_R) October 25, 2024

“In a very short time, Coach Abdur-Rahim made an indelible impact on the University of South Florida. In his first season as our head coach, he brought an unmatched enthusiasm, achieved unprecedented success and helped generate unforgettable memories for Bulls Nation,” said USF President Rhea Law.

“Throughout my time working with Coach Abdur-Rahim, I was continually inspired by his leadership, and truly admired his sincere approach to connecting with our entire student body. His influence on our student-athletes, coaching staff and the university community will live on forever.”