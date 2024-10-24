SportsHockeyCanucks

Miller-Pettersson drama probably doesn't mean much but it has Canucks fans talking

Rob Williams
Oct 24 2024, 11:23 pm
Bob Frid/USA TODAY Sports

The Vancouver Canucks have won three in a row, but all anyone can seem to talk about today is the drama.

Never a dull day in Canuck land.

By all accounts for those that witnessed it, including Daily Hive’s Canucks reporter Noah Strang, the exchange between J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson at practice on Wednesday was heated but brief.

So what does it all mean?

Practice battles have boiled over before.

Ryan Kesler and Willie Mitchell went at it at practice in 2009 before arriving at the next game with their arms around each other and big smiles on their faces.

Fights between teammates are usually meaningless. Just look at Dakota Joshua and Conor Garland, who got into it during a training camp scrimmage last season. They became best buddies after that.

But of course, Miller and Pettersson aren’t your average teammates. They’re two star players playing in a hot hockey market.

And they also have a history dating back to 2019.

It has been speculated in the past that they didn’t get along, something that Miller spoke openly about in March 2023 in an interview with Sportsnet’s Iain MacIntyre. He admitted that they were “completely different people” and that their relationship had “come a long way.”

“We’re still working at it,” he said. “You’re not going to be BFFs with everybody, but at the same time, you come to work together. We are polar opposite in a lot of ways, but we’re working at it,” he said at the time.

Ray Ferraro weighed in on the situation on Donnie and Dhali this morning. He recalled a time that he had a practice altercation with a teammate. They had dinner together the same evening.

“It doesn’t matter,” Ferraro said. “I can tell you, almost with certainty, [Miller and Pettersson] have not thought about it anywhere as much as anybody else has.”

So, does it mean anything? No, probably not.

But this is Vancouver, and these are the Canucks.

And everyone is here for the drama.

Combing through social media on Thursday, it didn’t seem like most fans were worried about a rift in the dressing room.

Here’s what fans had to say on X:

