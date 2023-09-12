New Canucks captain Quinn Hughes has his own Glory Juice flavour

Being named captain of the Vancouver Canucks wasn’t the only honour bestowed to Quinn Hughes recently.

No. 43 is his jersey number and now it’s also the name of a new flavour from Glory Juice.

Hughes created his own cold-pressed juice and smoothie flavours at the Olympic Village location of Glory Juice on Friday, and he took the process seriously. Along with the experts at Glory Juice, Hughes carefully chose the ingredients, taking into account both personal taste and health benefits.

“Glory Juice is just a brand that I like and we use their stuff at the rink, it’s always in the fridge,” Hughes told Daily Hive. “I just want to make a drink that I like and that people might like and enjoy, and also take it seriously because it’s for Glory… They’re taking their time to do this for me, so I want to make sure I’m doing the same for them.”

Exclusive juice scoop: Quinn Hughes is getting his own @GloryJuiceCo flavour. You’ll be able to buy the #43 juice, with ingredients carefully picked out by the #Canucks star, this fall. pic.twitter.com/c6vQquJChY — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) September 8, 2023

The #43 juice, which Daily Hive can confirm is both refreshing and delicious, includes blueberry, strawberry, raspberry, ginger, banana, celery, apple, cucumber, coconut water, and lime.

The #43 smoothie includes Glory almond milk, Glory nut butter, banana, raw cacao, hemp hearts, flax, and protein powder.

Both flavours will be available to purchase at Glory Juice this fall.

“I’ve learned that energy is everything for me,” Hughes said. “When I feel good out there, I feel like I can do what I want. When I don’t feel good, I have to pick my spots. Just trying to, from playing 82 games, trying to feel as good as I can for all those games. I want to make a drink that I know I’m going to enjoy but also something that I can feel confident about.”