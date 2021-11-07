Brand of broccoli seeds recalled over possible Salmonella contamination

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has issued a recall for a brand of broccoli seeds because they may be contaminated with Salmonella.

The recall for Mumm’s Sprouting Seeds brand broccoli was issued on November 6. The seeds were sold in one, five, 10, and 25 kilogram bags in stores across Canada and online.

The one kilogram bags were sold to consumers, while the larger sizes were sold to companies that process or repackage the seeds.

Consumers, retailers, distributors, and manufacturers should not use, repackage, or sell the recalled broccoli seeds. They should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

If you think you have become sick from consuming the recalled broccoli seeds, call a doctor.

The CFIA warns that food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled, but can still make you sick.

Short-term symptoms in healthy people may include fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps, and diarrhea. Long-term complications can include severe arthritis.

Young children, pregnant women, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections, the agency said.

To date, there have been no reported illness associated with the recalled broccoli seeds.