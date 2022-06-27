Five iconic Broadway classics are coming to Vancouver

Calling all musical theatre fans! Broadway Across Canada is bringing an iconic lineup to Vancouver in 2023 and it’s your chance to see everything you love about Broadway without a trip to NYC.

Subscriptions for the new season are available starting July 5, 2022, so check out what’s coming and mark your calendars now:

Broadway shows in Vancouver 2023

1. Fiddler on the Roof

Up first is the iconic Fiddler on the Roof, running from January 17 to 22, 2023. Tony-winning director Bartlett Sher will look to introduce this classic to another generation.

When: January 17 to 22, 2023

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre

2. Pretty Woman

Two-time Tony Award-winning director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell brings Pretty Woman from the big screen to the Vancouver stage with an original score by Grammy winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance.

When: March 29 to April 2, 2023

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre

3. Cats

This Andrew Lloyd Webber classic will bring the Jellicle cats from T.S. Elliot’s Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats to live on the stage with new choreography for a new generation.

When: May 23 to 28, 2023

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre

4. Disney’s Aladdin

Disney’s Aladdin will look to bring a whole new world to Vancouver. This features all your favourite songs from the film as well as new music written by Tony and Academy Award winner Alan Menken.

When: July 25 to 30, 2023

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre

5. Ain’t Too Proud

Last but certainly not least, Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations is a new smash-hit Broadway musical that follows The Temptations’ journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Nominated for 12 Tony Awards and the winner of the 2019 Tony Award for Best Choreography, Ain’t Too Proud comes to Vancouver in September.

When: September 12 to 17, 2023

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre

To lock in your spot at all four shows you can subscribe here.

With files from Daily Hive Staff