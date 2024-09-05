Longtime broadcaster Andrew Walker lands new on-air Oilers gig

Longtime sports broadcaster Andrew Walker is making a return to the radio waves with a new on-air gig covering Edmonton Oilers games next season.

After being let go from Sportsnet in 2021 after stints covering the Vancouver Canucks, Calgary Flames, and Toronto Maple Leafs, Walker will now add the Oilers to his list as he joins the Edmonton-based radio station Sports 1440 to host pre and post-game shows.

The radio station made the announcement this morning on social media.

Coming this fall, The Kross Mitsubishi Pre-Game Show and the The Ridge Social Eatery Post-Game Show with @AWalksOfficial! Join us as we preview and recap all 82+ games this upcoming season! pic.twitter.com/SZF8rYmzVv — Sports 1440 (@Sports1440) September 5, 2024

Walker carries over 20 years of experience in sports broadcasting into this new role and it will be his first on-air radio gig since being let go by Vancouver’s Sportsnet 650 radio station.

Alongside his stint in Vancouver, he also hosted shows on Toronto’s Sportsnet 590 as well as down the road with Sportsnet’s Calgary station. Following being let go, Walker started a podcast of his own called The Hedge, which had a more national focus and was produced by Relay Communications.

He has been based in Edmonton these past few years and the release from Sports 1440 says that Walker is excited to cover “the team he grew up cheering for.”

Walker made his Sports 1440 debut this morning, chatting with morning host Kevin Karius.

New host of the @Sports1440 Oilers Pre & Post game show, Andrew Walker joins @KevinKarius right now! Can’t wait to get this going!https://t.co/OPPrWZUTUL — Connor Halley (@ConnorHalley) September 5, 2024

It’s unknown if Walker will get any reps doing these shows in the preseason, but it seems like a lock that he will begin when the Oilers open up their season against the Winnipeg Jets on October 9.