Corwin McCallum announces departure from TSN, BarDown

A key figure from TSN’s BarDown team is stepping away.

On Thursday, Corwin McCallum announced his departure from the channel in a YouTube video titled “I’m leaving BarDown.”

The content producer, who has been a central part of the BarDown crew since 2016, revealed he’s moving on to pursue a new opportunity.

The 34-year-old shared his mixed emotions about leaving the close-knit group. “It really does hurt me a lot to go. I hope people aren’t mad. I feel like I’m breaking up the band or something,” he said in the video.

BarDown, known for its fun, hockey-centric content aimed at younger fans, has become a staple on social media for TSN, with McCallum playing a key role in its success.

He revealed he will continue his sports media journey at a major hockey equipment brand.

“There’s been an opportunity that just made so much sense for me, and it also allows me to do some of my own content,” McCallum explained. “I’m going to be joining Bauer.”

McCallum’s new role with Bauer will see him creating digital content and maintaining his presence in the online hockey sphere. “I’m so excited because this is going to be a whole new channel of fun, exciting YouTube stuff. I’ll be at events, vlogging — it’s going to be a blast.”

With that said, there doesn’t appear to be any hard feelings between him and his former employer as McCallum encouraged his fans to keep supporting BarDown.

“Please go subscribe to the BarDown channel. There’ll be a ton of fun stuff that I’m in, and eventually, stuff that I’m not.”