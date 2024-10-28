Brent Burns made amazing McDonald's stop before Canucks game

What would you do if a 6-foot-5 man missing half his teeth knocked on your car window at McDonalds in the middle of the night and asked to get in?

That’s the situation a random Everett man faced last night when Carolina Hurricanes defenceman Brent Burns asked to climb into his vehicle.

Sportsnet’s Dan Murphy explained what happened in a long thread posted to social media platform X.

What did the Hurricanes do for a post game meal Saturday night after their plane broke down and they had to bus from Seattle to Vancouver?

🧵 — Dan Murphy (@sportsnetmurph) October 28, 2024

The story started when the Hurricanes team’s plane broke down on Saturday night after they played the Seattle Kraken. This means they had to bus the few hours between Seattle and Vancouver instead of flying like they usually would as they face off against the Canucks tonight.

While the team would normally eat on the plane, that was not an option. Instead, they needed to find a stop on the way to Vancouver to refuel after a big 4-1 win over the Kraken.

The veteran Burns took matters into his own hands and organized a McDonald’s run for the team, and the bus pulled into the Everett location.

When the bus got there, Burns found that only the drive-thru was open and thus he needed a car, as the bus was too large. This is when he approached a random driver and asked if he would take him through the drive-thru.

Burns is known for his rough beard and wild look. It would’ve been quite the sight to see him knocking on your car window in the middle of the night.

Burns approached a random driver sometime after midnight and asked if he would take him through the drive through. Imagine this dude knocking on your window at that hour? pic.twitter.com/0Ua9ViJRmi — Dan Murphy (@sportsnetmurph) October 28, 2024

The Hurricanes ended up getting their food and made it to Vancouver safely. While Murphy says that the team’s exact order details are unknown, the rumour is it included 100 cheeseburgers. There were a lot of hungry hockey players on that bus.

The Canucks and Hurricanes face off tonight at Rogers Arena. Puck drop is at 7 pm PT as two of the league’s best teams go head-to-head.