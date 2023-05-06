Unique $3M "container house" for sale in North Vancouver (PHOTOS)

Tired of all houses in Metro Vancouver looking the same? We found one that stands out from the rest. The Container House, listed by West Coast Modern this week, is located in North Vancouver’s Upper Lonsdale neighbourhood.

While the home was originally built in 1976, it’s been extensively renovated to have a Frank Gehry-inspired look with a container-based look with the use of corrugated metal. The new look also incorporates elements from the architect’s own home in Santa Monica, California.

Gehry is an award-winning Canadian-American architect. You’ve probably seen or been inside one of his buildings before, like the Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles, the Olympic Fish Pavilion in Barcelona, Spain, the EMP Museum in Seattle, and dozens more. Now, there’s a home you can buy in North Vancouver that evokes Gehry’s style.

Co-Founder at West Coast Modern Trent Rodney said in a release that the home is a “striking blend of our region’s revered west coast modern vernacular and Frank Gehry’s iconic style.”

“Thoughtfully renovated by its previous owners, the home’s vaulted ceilings and expansive windows allow natural light to stream in and connect it to the surrounding parkland.”

The 3,716-square-foot, six-bedroom, three-bathroom home sits on a massive 13,771-square-foot lot at 430 East Queens Road. Along the west side of the property, you’ll find Wagg Creek and parkland owned by the district, so it has a direct connection to nature.

The metal-clad containers extend out from the original cedar structure, creating new living spaces filled with more natural light. “The use of containers as a design form is also consistent with Gehry who viewed architecture as a container for human activity,” said West Coast Modern.

“This pairing of old and new is reminiscent of the renovations that Gehry made to his own home – building modern, box-shaped extensions while retaining parts of the original façade intact,” said West Coast Modern.

“For Gehry, his home renovation was also an opportunity to experiment with unconventional building materials like corrugated metal, plywood and chain link fencing.”

Would you live in a container house like this?