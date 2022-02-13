Demko makes most saves by Canucks goalie in 37 years to beat Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs just got Demko’d.

With Leafs fans at Rogers Arena to cheer on their team for the first time in more than two calendar years, they walked away disappointed.

Despite outshooting the Canucks 53-24, Vancouver skated away with a 3-2 win. The biggest reason was Thatcher Demko, who made 51 saves — the most by a Canucks goalie since 1985.

List of #Canucks goalies to make 50+ saves in a regular season game. You can add Thatcher Demko to that list, after tonight's 51-save performance. pic.twitter.com/SkyjrtrPhC — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) February 13, 2022

The Canucks got first period goals from J.T. Miller and Brock Boeser to open up a 2-0 lead. Auston Matthews and Onrej Kase answered for the Leafs in the second period, before Juho Lammikko scored the game-winner for Vancouver with 1:30 left in the middle frame.

Demko tied the franchise record for saves made in a Canucks win, held by Richard Brodeur, who did did it February 10, 1985. The overall franchise record for saves made in a regular season game is 52, held by Dunc Wilson, who did it February 25, 1971, during the Canucks’ inaugural season.

#Canucks' JT Miller asked about Thatcher Demko: "Oh, he's the BEST." pic.twitter.com/bHoKzShsfz — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) February 13, 2022

The 53 shots faced by Demko tied for the eighth-most in Canucks history.

The last Canucks goalie to make at least 50 saves in game was Roberto Luongo, who faced 50 shots against the Detroit Red Wings on March 20, 2010.

Needless to say, Canucks fans were pleased.

Give Thatcher Demko the Vezina, the Hart, the Nobel Peace Prize, and the Academy Award for Best Special Effects. #Canucks — Lachlan Irvine (@LachInTheCrease) February 13, 2022

this team without miller and demko is like a happy meal without a cheeseburger and toy — Tommy (@tommykippes2) February 13, 2022

thatcher demko the best player ever? yes — keisha (@eliaspettersscn) February 13, 2022

.@MapleLeafs LoL how does it feeL to get demko’d pic.twitter.com/3LW8wQE1KK — 𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐚 🇨🇦🇯🇵 (@BB6ESER) February 13, 2022