Demko makes most saves by Canucks goalie in 37 years to beat Leafs

Feb 13 2022, 3:26 am
Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Maple Leafs just got Demko’d.

With Leafs fans at Rogers Arena to cheer on their team for the first time in more than two calendar years, they walked away disappointed.

Despite outshooting the Canucks 53-24, Vancouver skated away with a 3-2 win. The biggest reason was Thatcher Demko, who made 51 saves — the most by a Canucks goalie since 1985.

The Canucks got first period goals from J.T. Miller and Brock Boeser to open up a 2-0 lead. Auston Matthews and Onrej Kase answered for the Leafs in the second period, before Juho Lammikko scored the game-winner for Vancouver with 1:30 left in the middle frame.

Demko tied the franchise record for saves made in a Canucks win, held by Richard Brodeur, who did did it February 10, 1985. The overall franchise record for saves made in a regular season game is 52, held by Dunc Wilson, who did it February 25, 1971, during the Canucks’ inaugural season.

The 53 shots faced by Demko tied for the eighth-most in Canucks history.

The last Canucks goalie to make at least 50 saves in game was Roberto Luongo, who faced 50 shots against the Detroit Red Wings on March 20, 2010.

Needless to say, Canucks fans were pleased.

 

