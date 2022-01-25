Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced that the BC Vaccine Card program has been extended until June 30.

While adjustments could be made until then, depending on the pandemic response, June 30 is the current end date for the program. The vaccine card requirement was previously set to last until January 31.

The vaccine card will continue to apply to people over the age of 12.

Henry was joined by Health Minister Adrian Dix at a press conference on Tuesday afternoon.

The conference started with mostly good news, as Henry revealed that the province continues to see a decline in COVID-19 case rates over time. She also pointed out that hospitalizations continue to be at an all-time high.

“We do, however, need to continue the number of measures that we have in place in the community,” said Henry.

BC’s proof of vaccination is required in most indoor settings, including restaurants, concerts and sports games, and indoor organized events.

When asked by a reporter whether a booster dose would be included in the BC Vaccine Card requirements, Henry suggested there were no plans for that.

Along with the extension of the vaccine card program, Henry stressed the importance of continuing to rely on the layers of protection already in place, including wearing masks in public settings.

Henry suggested that if the province was in a “better place” before June 30, they could possibly look into making some adjustments to the end date.