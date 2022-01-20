Award-winning rock band U2’s frontman, Bono, admitted that many of his band’s songs embarrass him, and the sound of his own voice makes him cringe.

On Monday’s episode of the showbiz interview podcast Awards Chatter, the vocalist-musician said U2’s songs embarrass him to the point of turning his face red.

“I’ve been in a car when one of our songs has come on the radio, and I’ve been the colour of, as we say in Dublin, scarlet,” he told the podcast’s host, Scott Feinberg.

Save the chart-topping number “Vertigo” from the 2004 album How to Dismantle an Atomic Bomb, U2’s music makes him “just so embarrassed.”

“Most of the other ones make me cringe a little bit,” he complained.

And it’s not just that — Bono also can’t stand the name of the band. He revealed they were originally going to call themselves “The Hype,” but after going through all the options they’d laid out, they went with U2 simply because “it was the one that we hated the least.”

To this day, he isn’t fond of the name. “I still don’t [like it]. I really don’t.”

But Bono didn’t spare himself from this critical streak. He mentioned that he didn’t like how he sounded in the band’s earlier songs and believes he “only became a singer recently.”

“I just found the voice very strained and kind of not macho, and my Irish macho was kind of strained by that,” he said.

The band has won 22 Grammys, sold millions of albums, and had their music featured in several movies, which should, hopefully, come as some respite for Bono.