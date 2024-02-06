Bonino's NHL career could be over after ex-Canucks centre put on waivers

Former Vancouver Canucks centre Nick Bonino’s NHL career may be coming to an end.

The 35-year-old was placed on unconditional waivers today for purposes of contract termination according to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman.

The New York Rangers forward has one goal and four assists in 45 games this year. He’s averaging just 12:15 of ice time per night.

Bonino has played 868 NHL games across his career, recording a total of 343 points. He was originally drafted by the San Jose Sharks in the sixth round of the 2007 NHL Draft.

He signed a one-year contract with the Rangers prior to this season with a cap hit of $800,000.

All other 31 teams across the NHL will have the opportunity to add Bonino to their roster for free.

The primary reason why a team might claim Bonino off waivers is his experience. He’s been in the league for a long time and has reached the pinnacle of team success.

The 6-foot-1 centre played for a total of seven teams across his NHL career. He’s a two-time Stanley Cup champion, winning it all with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2016 and 2017.

However, his performance so far this season has shown that he doesn’t have a ton left in the tank in terms of on-ice contributions.

The left-handed forward spent the 2014-15 season with the Canucks, scoring 39 points in 75 games. He helped the team reach the postseason and then managed three points in six playoff games as the team fell to the Calgary Flames in the first round.

The Canucks eventually traded Bonino to the Penguins where he would go on to find much success.

The full details of the 2015 exchange included Bonino, Adam Clendening, and a second-round pick going to the Penguins while the Canucks got Brandon Sutter and a third-round selection.