Arshdeep Bains' NHL debut with Canucks can't be far away now

Vancouver Canucks prospect Arshdeep Bains wowed onlookers on Monday night as he helped lead the Pacific Division to the AHL All-Star Championship.

He scored a beautiful goal to clinch the title, showing off an impressive set of hands in tight.

2024 AHL ALL STAR CHAMPIONSHIP GAME WINNING GOAL🚨 pic.twitter.com/nFGA8gsw4u — Abbotsford Canucks (@abbycanucks) February 6, 2024

The 23-year-old was named AHL All-Star MVP for his efforts, just the latest in a long list of impressive achievements he’s had this season. He’s got 40 points in 40 games, good for top-10 across all skaters.

All of this success with the Abbotsford Canucks naturally leads to questions about when he’s going to get his shot with the big club. Bains is running out of things to prove at the AHL level.

“I feel like I’ve gotten a lot better through last season and this season. It feels kinda like I’m knocking at the door,” said the winger earlier this year about making the NHL in an interview on the Donnie & Dhali show. “Hopefully I can keep getting better and give myself the opportunity.”

This Canucks management group has shown a desire to be patient with young players.

Nils Höglander played 45 AHL games for the first time in his career last season, and it did wonders for his confidence. He’s now playing the best hockey of his career.

The Canucks are hoping that the same can happen for Vasily Podkolzin, who has spent the entire season in the minors with Abbotsford.

However, Bains has now played more than 106 AHL games without a sniff of NHL action. He’s paid his dues.

The Canucks have recalled Linus Karlsson multiple times this season when they need an extra body at the NHL level. While it’s not easy bouncing between levels, the Swedish forward has yet to record a point across four games with the big club.

At some point, management needs to give another one of the Abbotsford players that opportunity and Bains has shown why he should be first in line.

The Surrey native figures to be a part of the Canucks plans sooner than later. With so many pending free agents, the Canucks are going to expect Bains to fight for a roster spot next season and contribute right away.

Giving him a taste of NHL action now could go a long way to helping him acclimatize to the faster game.