Boeser to Pittsburgh? Penguins and Canucks in "serious" trade talks: report

Feb 28 2023, 11:09 pm
It sounds like something is cooking between the Vancouver Canucks and Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Canucks and Penguins reportedly had recent trade talks concerning J.T. Miller, but according to David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, it could be another Vancouver forward on the move.

The two teams have had “serious discussions” concerning Brock Boeser, with Pagnotta adding that talks have “progressed quite a bit.”

The Canucks and Boeser have been eyeing a trade for months, with Boeser’s agent being reportedly granted permission to find a new team. Boeser, who signed a three-year contract extension worth $6.65 million last summer, was looking to score 30 goals this season. Instead, he has scored just 11.

The Canucks will likely need to retain salary in order to move Boeser, who celebrated his 26th birthday on Saturday.

Will the Canucks and Penguins be able to get a deal done? Doesn’t sound like it according to a report out of Pittsburgh from Rob Rossi, a reporter with The Athletic. Rossi is reporting that sources with both the Canucks and Penguins are saying they don’t think Boeser will be traded to Pittsburgh.

But as he notes, things are happening fast.

Rossi reported that the Canucks approached Pens GM Ron Hextall about Miller.

Earlier in the day, Shayna Goldman from The Athletic reported that trade talks were “heating up” between the Canucks and Penguins, regarding a “key piece” including a Canucks forward with term. Both Miller and Boeser fit that description. So would Conor Garland, for that matter.

It’s been a wild day of trades in the NHL today. The Canucks were among the teams in on the action, trading Luke Schenn to the Toronto Maple Leafs. It’s the third trade GM Patrik Allvin has made in four days.

