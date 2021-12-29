SportsHockeyCanucks

Boeser among three Canucks added to COVID-19 protocol Wednesday

Dec 29 2021, 9:21 pm
The Vancouver Canucks will be without Brock Boeser as the team returns from a 13-day hiatus after the forward entered COVID-19 protocol Wednesday.

Boeser and fellow forward Phillip Di Giuseppe, in addition to one support staff member in Vancouver, have been placed into the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol.

The Canucks will return to action today against the Anaheim Ducks, Vancouver’s first game since December 16 — a 5-2 win against the San Jose Sharks. 

The Canucks were originally scheduled to return Monday against the Seattle Kraken, but that game was postponed — along with a host of games within Canada’s borders that are to be rescheduled.

In all, five Canucks games were postponed and are to be rescheduled. 

