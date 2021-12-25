NHL postpones Monday's Canucks-Kraken game at Rogers Arena

The Vancouver Canucks will need to wait a little bit longer before returning to action.

The NHL has postponed all 14 games previously scheduled for Monday, including a game between the Canucks and Seattle Kraken at Rogers Arena. The NHL began its Christmas break on Wednesday, two days earlier than scheduled, due to the highly-contagious Omicron variant.

A total of 64 games have now been postponed league-wide, as 151 NHL players have been added to COVID-19 protocol in less than two weeks. That list includes six Canucks players: Luke Schenn, Tyler Myers, Tyler Motte, Juho Lammikko, Tucker Poolman, and Brad Hunt. Assistant coach Jason King was also in COVID protocol.

“The League had planned to resume its schedule on Dec. 27, but in order to allow the League an adequate opportunity to analyze League-wide testing results and to assess Clubs’ readiness to play, the target date for resumption of game play will be pushed back an additional day,” the NHL said in a media release tonight. “Teams will return to practice on Dec. 26 and it is expected that the League will provide an update on its return to play plans by the end of day on Sunday.”

The Canucks have now had five games in a row postponed. The next three games on their schedule are all on the road, in Anaheim (Dec. 29), Los Angeles (Dec. 30), and Seattle (Jan. 1). The next game scheduled at Rogers Arena is January 5 against the New York Islanders.

Due to the latest COVID-19 restrictions in BC, Monday’s home game was going to be the first played in Vancouver at 50% capacity. Capacity restrictions are causing a logistical nightmare for the Canucks, who now must scramble to void or re-issue thousands of tickets.

“Ticket holders who have been re-issued their tickets as part of the 50% capacity reductions process should hold onto their tickets for rescheduled date,” the Canucks announced in a media release. “The Canucks will provide more information as soon as it is available.”