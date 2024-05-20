Boeser out for the rest of the playoffs for Canucks: report



Regardless of how tonight’s Game 7 turns out for the Vancouver Canucks, the team will have to play the remainder of the playoffs without leading scorer Brock Boeser.

The 27-year-old is suffering from a reported blood clot issue after playing Game 6 in Edmonton on Saturday night. Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli sent out an update on Boeser’s condition this morning that said the 40-goal man is not expected to play again this season.

Sounds like #Canucks Brock Boeser's blood clot developed in his leg, something team medical staff found after Game 6. He has been placed on blood thinning medication and is not expected to be available to play again this season. Brutal break for #Canucks' leading goal scorer. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) May 20, 2024

Seravalli also reported that the blood clot was discovered in one of Boeser’s legs and that he has been placed on blood thinning medication. Luckily, the situation does not appear to be life-threatening.

To say this is a huge loss for the Canucks would be an understatement. Boeser had an amazing comeback season in Vancouver, leading the team with 40 goals in the regular season and sitting in a tie for the top spot on the Canucks in playoffs scoring with 12 points alongside J.T. Miller.

In this series alone, Boeser has been able to torch the Oilers for three goals and six points in the first six games. He will now join all-star goaltender Thatcher Demko on the sidelines as Canucks players who have had health problems derail their postseason.

On the ice, Boeser’s absence will represent a big advantage for the rival Edmonton Oilers in the penultimate Game 7. Yet, off the ice, fans of both clubs have come together to send well wishes to Boeser and his family.

Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet made some changes to his lines at yesterday’s practice that could indicate the team’s game plan without Boeser in the lineup.