Canucks and Oilers fans come together to send well wishes to Boeser

The Vancouver Canucks will be without 40-goal man Brock Boeser in tonight’s all-important Game 7 against the Edmonton Oilers.

That development comes after it was revealed yesterday that the 27-year-old is suffering from a reported blood clot issue and could miss significant time. At first glance, you may expect fans of the Canucks and Oilers to focus on how this will affect the outcome of their second-round series, but quite the opposite happened on social media.

Irfaan Gaffar was the first to break the news.

Yes, it’s a blood clotting issue. Again, this is not career or life-threatening, thankfully. They are going to take it slow and see how Brock progresses. — Irfaan Gaffar (@irfgaffar) May 19, 2024

Instead of pondering the hockey questions, fans of both the Canucks and Oilers set aside their differences and channelled their energy into wishing Boeser a quick and easy recovery.

Vancouver fans are hopeful that the Canucks will rally around the former first-round pick.

I seriously hope Boeser is going to be okay and has a complete recovery! Poor guy has been through so much already in his young life 🙏 All of #Canucks nation is with you @BBoeser16! Let’s get the win for him tomorrow! — Harsunder Singh Hunjan (@HarsunderHunjan) May 19, 2024

WE SHOULD GET A “LETS GO BOESER” CHANT GOING THATLL FIRE THE SQUAD UP — GINO (@issaGino) May 20, 2024

Out for the SEASON… gawd damn, feel for Brock. Has had a helluva year. Nucks have extra motivation to win the Cup now. — Ken Henderson (@krusty027) May 20, 2024

This guy had an unbelievable year, but health comes first, and it’s relieving to hear that his situation is not life threatening. Wishing you a speedy recovery Brock, and I hope the boys can win the game for you tomorrow💙💚 pic.twitter.com/p1voVlfS14 — X- Laura (@laura_nucks43) May 19, 2024

Wearing my boeser jersey to the game tomorrow pic.twitter.com/ziS3zjh48S — Tanner (@Canucks_Tanner) May 19, 2024

On the other side of the ice, the absence of Boeser should be seen as a big advantage for the Oilers going into Game 7. Boeser has three goals and six points in six games against Edmonton this series and the Canucks will miss his offence.

Looking at the reaction from Oilers fans, hockey seems to be the last thing on their mind when it comes to the situation.

Hope for a clean speedy recovery. He was great in these play offs. — Hemi & Hobbs (@HemiHobbs5150) May 20, 2024

As an Oilers fan – I wish Boeser nothing but the best as he navigates his health stuff. When he first came to the YVR, he lived in a hotel I managed (all the young Canucks did)& he and his family were nothing but kind and warm to the hotel staff. This was rare and so appreciated. https://t.co/oX9JIAKZod — Reese Campbell (@LarisseAtalie) May 19, 2024

Brock Boeser has battled hard in this series and deserves a chance to be fighting for his team in Game 7. I can’t imagine what he’s going through right now. Hockey is just a sport. Health is real. Oil Country is thinking of you Brock. 💙 💚 🧡 💙 — Brett Jeffrey (@fields1096) May 20, 2024

Listen, I’ve been an Edmonton Oilers fan since I was 13—more than a quarter century of die-hard loyalty. Despite our fierce rivalry with Canucks fans, it’s clear we all share a profound passion for our teams. However, the situation with Brock Boeser transcends this competition. — Viet Nguyen (@vietn) May 20, 2024

This Oiler fan wishes Brock Boeser a fast and full recovery. See you out on the ice, BB. #Oilers #Canucks — x-TFHockey (@TrentonFarewell) May 20, 2024

Dear Canucks fans, From an die hard Oilers fan. This IS NOT the news I wanted to hear. May Boeser's health be a safe and speedy recovery. All playoffs nonsense aside, this is yet another reminder of who these players are. People like you and me. With Boeser out, an… — Oceanic Prole (@C_Midd77) May 20, 2024

Even as an Oilers fan I really like and respect Brock Boeser. Hard working, head down, classy asf type of guy. I’m sad for him man, I love watching him play against us. Super sad, hope that nothing is as serious as it could be. Stamkos came out fine, hope Brock can🙏🏻🙏🏻#Canucks https://t.co/fGiYEZUzXx — Neauxlan (@neauxlanwyatt) May 19, 2024

some things go beyond competition. I’m an Oilers fan. Boeser is a human being. It’s a tough break for him I wish him well. — x-James Drolet (@Apps98) May 20, 2024

Amid a hard-fought playoff series, it can be hard to remember that these players are human and that they can suffer from these types of scary health incidents. Boeser’s condition is a sobering reminder that, at the end of the day, hockey is just a game.

One can only hope that Boeser can recover from this and come back better than ever.