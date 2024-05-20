SportsHockeyCanucksOilers

Canucks and Oilers fans come together to send well wishes to Boeser

Preston Hodgkinson
Preston Hodgkinson
|
May 20 2024, 3:44 pm
Canucks and Oilers fans come together to send well wishes to Boeser
Bob Frid/USA TODAY Sports


Good Co. Bars is your home for the playoffs! Enjoy $5 beers, prizes, a full game-day experience, and the best atmosphere to catch the game. Join us at any of our five locations.

The Vancouver Canucks will be without 40-goal man Brock Boeser in tonight’s all-important Game 7 against the Edmonton Oilers.

That development comes after it was revealed yesterday that the 27-year-old is suffering from a reported blood clot issue and could miss significant time. At first glance, you may expect fans of the Canucks and Oilers to focus on how this will affect the outcome of their second-round series, but quite the opposite happened on social media.

Irfaan Gaffar was the first to break the news.

Instead of pondering the hockey questions, fans of both the Canucks and Oilers set aside their differences and channelled their energy into wishing Boeser a quick and easy recovery.

Vancouver fans are hopeful that the Canucks will rally around the former first-round pick.

On the other side of the ice, the absence of Boeser should be seen as a big advantage for the Oilers going into Game 7. Boeser has three goals and six points in six games against Edmonton this series and the Canucks will miss his offence.

Looking at the reaction from Oilers fans, hockey seems to be the last thing on their mind when it comes to the situation.

Amid a hard-fought playoff series, it can be hard to remember that these players are human and that they can suffer from these types of scary health incidents. Boeser’s condition is a sobering reminder that, at the end of the day, hockey is just a game.

One can only hope that Boeser can recover from this and come back better than ever.

Preston HodgkinsonPreston Hodgkinson
+ Offside
+ Hockey
+ Canucks
+ Oilers

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop