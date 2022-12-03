Boeser is going to be a healthy scratch for Canucks tonight

Brock Boeser will be munching on popcorn when his Vancouver Canucks teammates host the Arizona Coyotes at Rogers Arena on Saturday night.

He’s set to be a healthy scratch, Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau confirmed to media after morning skate on Saturday morning.

“Sometimes tough love is tough love,” Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau said, according to Farhan Lalji of TSN. “I know he’s capable of being much better. We want to win and we need him over the long haul to win. We need to be better. It could have been one of a few guys.”

It’ll be Boeser’s first healthy scratch since his rookie season in 2017-18. He was sat for first two games that year.

He has three goals and 14 points in 18 games this season, and is a team-worst -14.

Boeser alternated with Conor Garland on a line with Dakota Joshua and Sheldon Dries in morning skate, according to Sportsnet 650’s Brendan Batchelor.

Boudreau has been no stranger to scratching players this season, with the likes of Vasili Podkolzin, Nils Höglander, and Conor Garland sitting at times earlier this year.