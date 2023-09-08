Three boats on fire in False Creek sends smoke into Vancouver sky

Vancouver fire crews are in the False Creek area after receiving reports from witnesses that three boats were engulfed in flames late Thursday afternoon.

According to a tweet from Chief Karen Fry Vancouver Fire Rescue Services fire boat is the on scene.

Crews also told Daily Hike because the boats are “in the middle of False Creek at the foot of Marinaside,” there is a heavy presence of bystanders in the area.

A fire chief said the boats impacted were tied together but the boat most impacted is the sailboat.

Photos online and shared to Daily Hive showed the boat fire sending major smoke up into the Vancouver sky but the fire chief has since said the smoke has improved amid firefighters efforts.

Boat fire in False Creek

Two people were on board a boat a fire chief confirmed, adding first responders are evaluating them. He said one person was burned but it’s not clear how severe their injuries are.

An investigation is ongoing.

If you’re looking to head into the downtown area this evening, Vancouver Fire recommends people avoid the area altogether, especially as fire crews near false creek work on the boat fire and another crew attends to a second alarm fire on Main Street.