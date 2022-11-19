There are few things as comforting as macaroni and cheese, whether it happens to be homemade, from a restaurant, or even from a box.

The combination of cheese and pasta is true perfection, especially when the weather is cool and the nights are long.

From classic takes to experimental interpretations, plenty of Vancouver restaurants have their own spin on this most iconic dish – here are some of the best versions of it in the city.

Burgoo is known for its comfort-driven food – a whole section of its menu is actually called Comfort Food – so it should come as no surprise that this rustic-themed bistro serves a killer macaroni and cheese. Loaded with aged white Cheddar and oven-baked until golden brown, Burgoo’s Mac and Cheese is rich and gooey, making it an instant bistro favourite among diners.

Address: 3096 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-873-1441

Address: 101-1100 Burrard Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-416-1444

Address: 3 Lonsdale Avenue, North Vancouver

Phone: 604-904-0933

Address: 4434 W 10th Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-221-7839

Known as a BBQ joint, Buckstop is also the king of comfort food, with a menu that proves it. The restaurant’s mac and cheese features your choice of pulled pork or bacon with jalapeño for a little kick.

Address: 833 Denman Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-428-2528

Although Pourhouse’s mac and cheese ($10) is a side dish meant to complement the restaurant’s main dinner plates, it is almost filling enough to pass as a whole meal. Fabulously gooey on the inside, Pourhouse combines Radiatore noodles and lardon with a rich Mornay sauce that includes a trio of Cheddar, Gruyere and Parmesan cheeses before baking the dish, so it finishes with a crispy gratin crust.

Address: 162 Water Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-568-7022

Although it’s called the Six Acres Cheese n’ Pasta on the menu, we know what this dish really is. It may not be made with macaroni (the restaurant uses fusilli instead), but this dish shines bright with a combination of a house-made mornay sauce and garlic panko. You can also opt to add baguette or beef brisket.

Address: 203 Carrall Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-488-0110

The Flying Pig’s Truffle Mac and Cheese is must try for any cheese lover. This delectable dish is comprised of a white cheddar gratin, and though it’s listed as a side, we definitely feel like it deserves a spotlight of its own.

Address: 1168 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-568-1344

Address: 127 West 2nd Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-569-1111

REEL Mac and Cheese

Feeding the streets of Vancouver, REEL Mac and Cheese, a movie-themed food truck, makes gourmet mac and cheese. Combining seven cheeses and cooked with tender elbow macaroni, Reel Mac and Cheese’s signature dish has a surprisingly light consistency and smooth texture. There are a variety of other movie-themed menu items to choose from here, too, like the iconic Kevin Bacon.

With no fixed location, be sure to check the truck’s website and social media pages for its whereabouts.

Fixin’s is a pop-up food concept by the folks behind Tap & Barrel and Brewhall and can be found at the brand’s East 2nd and North Vancouver locations. Specializing in fried chicken and macaroni and cheese, you can get combos of the two dishes or different versions of each on their own. Either way, this is a one-stop shop for some serious comfort food.

Address: (inside Brewhall) 97 E 2nd Avenue, Vancouver

Address: 8 Lonsdale Avenue, North Vancouver

This vegan spot has three locations in the city (with one opening in Victoria soon) and even more variations on its mac and cheese bowls. The classic is made with a cashew-based “cheese” sauce and is served with scallions and smoked salt, but there’s also a Buffalo Cauliflower Mac n’ Cheez (with beer-battered cauliflower tossed in Buffalo sauce) and an option to “hack your mac,” adding anything from Italian sausage to butter “chikken.”

Address: 4288 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-696-1010

Address: 1165 Mainland Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-696-1165

Address: Inner Courtyard, 12 Water Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-696-1111

Formerly known as The Rumpus Room, Slims is one of the Narrow Groups in many spots in the city, bringing both vegans and carnivores together for good BBQ fun. Its build-your-own mac option is a dream for the cheese lover, served with a green chili jalapeño cheese sauce with the option of pulled pork, BBQ jackfruit, or broccoli and cheese on top.

Address: 2301 Main Street, Vancouver

