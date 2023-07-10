Man dies after being shot inside an SUV in a Surrey alleyway

Homicide investigators are on the scene in Surrey’s Whalley neighbourhood Monday morning, following a shooting that left a man dead.

Surrey RCMP say officers were called to the alleyway north of 96th Avenue and 130th Street where they found the man in the driver’s seat of a white Ford Edge SUV on Sunday around suppertime.

He was sent to hospital but died from his injuries.

A short time later, a burnt-out vehicle was located a short time later in Guildford near 82nd Avenue and 151A Street.

Burnt-out vehicles have become a consistent calling card for gang-related crimes in Metro Vancouver, but the Integrated Homicide Investigations Team did not confirm the motive in this case, only that officers are still in the gathering stage.

“No suspect description is currently available, and police are looking for any witnesses or those with dash camera footage from the area, to contact police,” IHIT said Monday morning.

Traffic in the area is impacted as officers investigate.

This is a developing story