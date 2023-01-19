Former Blue Jays outfielder Tapia signs with Red Sox

Former Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Raimel Tapia has found a new home.

After just a lone season with Toronto after being acquired in exchange for Randal Grichuk, the 28-year-old Dominican Republic native has signed a minor-league deal with the Boston Red Sox.

Tapia actually broke the news himself on his Instagram account, sharing a photo of the Red Sox logo on his stories on Wednesday evening.

MLB Network’s Jon Heyman later confirmed the news as a minor-league contract for Tapia in the Red Sox organization.

Raimel Tapia to Red Sox on minors deal. First: Raimel Tapia (on his IG account) — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 19, 2023

Tapia had a batting average of .265 with 109 hits, seven home runs, 52 RBIs and 47 runs scored in 433 plate appearances for the Blue Jays in 2022. His 128 games played were the eighth most of any Toronto player last season.

Tapia was held hitless in Toronto’s two postseason games against the Seattle Mariners in 2022, going 0-6 with a strikeout at the plate.

Back in November, Tapia was one of several players non-tendered by the team, giving him the ability to sign with any team in free agency.

Across his career with Toronto and Colorado, Tapia sports a .277 batting average, 479 hits, 26 homers, 188 RBIs, and 233 runs scored in seven seasons, having played in 453 career MLB games since his debut in 2016.

Tapia is one of three outfielders Toronto has parted ways with this offseason, having traded away both Teoscar Hernandez and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. In their replacement, the Blue Jays have brought in Kevin Kiermaier and Daulton Varsho in a new-look outfield that also sees George Springer shift over to left field as his everyday fielding spot.

Due to Tapia’s extensive MLB resume, it’s likely he ends up in Pawtucket, at the AAA affiliate of the Red Sox playing in the International League. Mark your calendars for April 4, when the “PawSox” visit Toronto’s Buffalo Bisons affiliate for their first matchup of the season.