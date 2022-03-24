Blue Jays trade Randal Grichuk to Colorado Rockies: report

It appears that the Randal Grichuk era in Toronto is over.

Mark Feinsand tweeted Tuesday that the Blue Jays have traded Grichuk to the Colorado Rockies in exchange for outfield Ramiel Tapia.

The move allows Toronto a bit of salary flexibility while also trading Grichuk for a younger player, while also bringing in a left-handed bat to the Jays’ right-handed lineup.

Grichuk, a 30-year-old, posted a .243 batting average with 422 hits, 90 homers, 257 RBIs and 232 runs scored in 479 games for the Blue Jays in his career across four seasons in Toronto. He hit.241 with 123 hits, 22 homers, 81 RBIs and 59 runs scored in 149 games in 2021.

He has two years remaining on a five-year, $52 million contract.

Meanwhile, the 28-year-old Dominican-born Tapia has batted .280 with 370 hits, 19 home runs, 136 RBIs and 186 runs scored in 439 games for the Rockies in his career. Tapia batted .273 with 133 hits, six homers, 50 RBIs and 69 runs scored in 133 games in 2021. He has a one-year, $3.95 million contract, and is eligible for arbitration after this season.