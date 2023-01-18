Blue Jays selling Jamaican patties among new menu items this season

The Toronto Blue Jays are keeping their inspiration local — and global — when it comes to one of their newest menu offerings at games.

In the ongoing renovations to the Rogers Centre ballpark, the Blue Jays announced yesterday the creation of four new social spaces, a place to get a drink or a bite to eat centred around various newly created food stands.

And what’s more “Toronto” than getting Jamaican patties at a subway station?

One of the social spaces, located in centre field on the 100 level behind the batters’ eye, is known as “The Stop,” designed as “showcasing the many different neighbourhoods in which Toronto’s transit system runs through.”

The next stop in our outfield unveil: The Stop 🚊 #NextLevel pic.twitter.com/Ui5yavMvS6 — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) January 18, 2023

In other words, it’s supposed to remind you of a TTC or a GO Station. While we all have our qualms with Toronto’s transit system, there is a distinct sense of belonging and nostalgia that comes along with the dysfunctional and often chaotic daily rides.

The menu at The Stop includes “diverse food offerings and quick drinks, including Jamaican beef patties, banh mi sandwiches, and signature cocktails.”

Other new menu items include “bacon-pepper grilled cheese, brownie sundaes, and milkshakes” available at Park Social on the 500 level and “mac and cheese with Montreal smoked meat, Cuban sandwiches, and brioche pretzel bites” at The Catch Bar located on the 100 level above the visitor’s bullpen.

No information about the pricing or any further details of the new menu items has yet to be announced.

A Blue Jays spokesperson wrote in an email to Daily Hive that the team is “looking forward to sharing more on specific food and beverage offerings in the next couple of months as full menus are finalized.”

The first phase of Rogers Centre renovations, to be completed through the next few offseasons, is expected to be ready for the team’s home opener on Tuesday, April 11, against the Detroit Tigers.