Blue Jays pitcher Francis gets no-hitter blown up in ninth inning

Bowden Francis came so close to making Toronto Blue Jays history.

The 28-year-old had a no-hitter going into the ninth inning of the team’s game against the New York Mets today. The Blue Jays were clinging to a narrow 1-0 lead and Francis was on the verge of joining the history books.

It was not meant to be as Mets batter Francisco Lindor hit a home run to start the inning, promptly not only ruining the no-hitter but also tying the game. Francis was then replaced by reliever Chad Green.

What a massive, massive home run for Francisco Lindor. He not only just broke up Bowden Francis' no-hit bid in the ninth, but he tied the game for the Mets as well. The playoff and MVP races are both alive and well. pic.twitter.com/HpyYgW1jVw — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) September 11, 2024

The Mets erupted for a huge ninth inning as they added five more runs after Lindor’s. The Blue Jays lost the game 6-2 after adding another run of their own in the final frame.

Francis finished the game allowing just the single hit, which counted as an earned run, and only had one walk. However, he also managed to strike out only one batter during the game.

Because he managed just a single strikeout, the Blue Jays fielders had to make several plays to keep the no-hitter alive. Perhaps none was more impressive than the leaping grab Davis Schneider completed in the sixth inning.

Davis Schneider with an outstanding catch at the wall to keep the hit column empty! Is that "The Play"? 🤨 pic.twitter.com/ZbIlpwHGCH — MLB (@MLB) September 11, 2024

He came so close to joining Dave Stieb as the only throwers in team history to complete a no-hitter. Stieb recorded his on September 2, 1990, against the Cleveland Indians in a game the Blue Jays won 3-0. He remains the only Blue Jay to ever throw a no-hitter.

No Blue Jays pitcher has ever thrown a perfect game.

This is not the first time that Francis has flirted with a no-hitter as he also managed to get just three outs away a few weeks ago. In that game, his amazing no-no was also broken up by a home run.

The Blue Jays pitcher has been one of the best players in MLB over the latter part of this season. He was named the American League Pitcher of the month for August, thanks to his strong play.

Anyway, only three pitchers in baseball history have recorded a season with four or more starts of 7+ IP and either 1 or 0 hits allowed: Dylan Cease – 5 (2024)

Grover Alexander – 4 (1915)

Bowden Francis – 4 (2024*) *All four starts have come since August 12 — Jonah Birenbaum (@birenball) September 11, 2024