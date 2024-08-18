Blue Jays sent rookies on Chicago coffee run in full uniform

The Toronto Blue Jays are looking to avoid a sweep in the Windy City as they take on the Chicago Cubs in the final game of a three-game series—and the rookies are doing their part to help out the team.

As part of the team’s rite of passage, eight Jays rookies were sent out onto the streets of Chicago in full uniform earlier today to buy coffees for the team. That group included Joey Loperfido, Davis Schnieder, Addison Barger, Spencer Horwitz, Steward Berroa, Leo Jimenez, Will Wagner, and Brendon Little.

It’s fair to say that they stuck out like a sore thumb in their iconic royal blue uniforms.

POV: You see your fave team’s rookies making a coffee run in full uni 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Q6m5Geg2LS — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) August 18, 2024

It appears Starbucks was the coffee of choice this time around, and given the number of players who made the run, it looks like it was an order of the “grande” variety.

The Jays have seen quite the infusion of youth into the lineup following a trade deadline that saw the team offload veteran players like Yimi García, Nate Pearson, Danny Jansen, Justin Turner, Yusei Kikuchi, Trevor Richards, Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Kevin Kiermaier.

Of the eight rookies on the run, two were deadline pickups, with Loperfido and Wagner coming to Toronto from the Houston Astros in the Kikuchi deal. The coffee must have worked for Loperfido as he smashed his first home run as Jay right after.

On the other hand, Wagner has been on fire since making his MLB debut earlier this month. He went a perfect 3/3 at the plate in his debut and had eight hits and three RBIs in four games.

It might not be the season that many Blue Jays fans wanted, but with all these rookies coming up and getting valuable MLB experience, the club’s future looks a bit brighter than it did before the deadline.