Blue Jays fans excited as roof is already opened at Rogers Center

It may only be March, but the weather is warm enough for the Toronto Blue Jays to have already opened the dome at Rogers Centre.

The Blue Jays retractable roof was the MLB’s first back in 1989, with construction on it beginning in 1986. It was used for the first time in a game versus the Milwaukee Brewers on June 7, 1989, and was quite fascinating to many observers at the time.

Nowadays, several teams throughout the MLB have retractable roofs, making it far less newsworthy when the Blue Jays choose to open or close theirs. That said, the choice to open it today has turned some heads.

While today is a stunning 18 °C in Toronto, the temperature is expected to cool down beginning tomorrow and through all of next week, meaning the open roof at Rogers Centre could be shortly lived. Last season, it opened for the first time on April 12 in a game versus the Detroit Tigers. As you can imagine, fans are quite excited with how early it’s opened this year.

Home away from home — Allstar1581 | MFAM (@BrewCrew1584) March 13, 2024

Was just there

Looks beautiful pic.twitter.com/plM9WvjqU2 — markus (@Msky9729) March 13, 2024

Roof sliding like my seasonal depression — Greg (@Greg_Lipinski) March 13, 2024

The old girl is looking great! — Jonny (@righwestpapist) March 13, 2024



The Blue Jays, who are entering this season as underdogs (per FanGraphs odds) for the first time in several seasons, are currently in spring training as they prepare for the long year ahead. Their season is set to get underway on March 28 in a road series versus the Tampa Bay Rays, while their home opener will come on April 8 against the Seattle Mariners.