Blue Jays release hype video featuring brand-new slogan

It might still be a few weeks before the Toronto Blue Jays hit the field for the 2024 regular season, but it sure seems like the excitement is heating up.

Today, the Jays unveiled their most recent hype video for the upcoming campaign, completed with the team’s brand-new slogan, #ToTheCore.

While the slogan itself had been spotted by fans around Toronto and in the background of a few players’ social media posts, the team posted a hype video that was their first official acknowledgement of the new slogan.

To the fans. To the city. To the nation. We are Blue Jays #TOTHECORE pic.twitter.com/oTVAx2UnEf — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) March 11, 2024

“At our core, who are we? The sum of our parts? We’re more than that. There is nobody like us,” the narrator in the video states. “At our core, we are built to win, relentless in our pursuit of greatness. Who are we? Blue Jays to the core.”

The video shows Bo Bichette, Daulton Varsho, Yusei Kikuchi, Kevin Kiermaier, George Springer, Kevin Gausman, Alejandro Kirk, Jordan Romano, Jose Berrios, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and Danny Jansen all interspersed with crowd shots, views of the city, and highlight videos from the 2023 campaign.

Toronto, of course, is hoping for a better result this time around, after they finished with an 89-73 record last season but crashed out of the MLB playoffs with a two-game sweep in the Wild Card round at the hands of the Minnesota Twins.

The Jays kick off their 2024 regular season on March 28, when they visit the Tampa Bay Rays for a four-game set to open up the season. After three road series to start the year, Toronto’s home opener is set for April 8, when they take on the Seattle Mariners at the newly revamped Rogers Centre after a second consecutive offseason of major renovations.