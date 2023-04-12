Blue Jays announce Rogers Centre roof will be open for first time this year

The Toronto Blue Jays have announced their roof is open for tonight’s matchup against the Detroit Tigers.

One night after keeping it closed for an eventful 9-3 win over the Tigers in the first unveiling of the first stage of multi-year Rogers Centre renovations, the stadium’s retractable roof will officially be open for the second home game of the season on Wednesday night.

The Roof is OPEN tonight ☀️ Enjoy it, #BlueJays fans! pic.twitter.com/S9qM5zPt4F — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) April 12, 2023

The Weather Network is projecting the temperature at first pitch for Wednesday night’s game at 23 degrees Celsius, though it’ll be dropping to about 19 degrees by the time 8 pm rolls around.

And it appears that the opening is ahead of projections made by the team itself last week.

“It’s usually weather and temperature driven. it changes year to year… that’s usually sometime in early to mid-May,” Anuk Karunaratne, executive VP of business operations with the Blue Jays, said in an interview with Daily Hive at an April 6 unveiling of the Rogers Centre.

But what do the Blue Jays coaching staff themselves think about whether the roof should be open?

“A big guy like me, you want it cold in here. I think if it’s gonna be a little windy or not 72 (degrees Fahrenheit) and sunny, you keep it closed max but I’m looking forward to it (being open when it is,)” Toronto manager John Schneider said in response to a question asked by Daily Hive prior to Toronto’s home opener on Tuesday evening.

First pitch for tonight’s game is set for 7:07 pm ET, with Kevin Gausman set to take the mound for Toronto against Detroit’s Eduardo Rodriguez.