Blue Jays officially name John Schneider as full-time manager

The Toronto Blue Jays have removed the interim tag on John Schneider, signing the manager to a three-year contract with a club option to remain with the team a fourth season.

He was named interim manager on July 31 after replacing Charlie Montoyo midseason.

Schneider, 42, led the Blue Jays to a 46-28 record in 74 games in the regular season. His .622 winning percentage is the highest ever by a Toronto manager with a minimum of 10 games, in his first season in charge.

“I am honoured, excited, and deeply humbled to continue leading this extraordinary group of players, coaches, and staff,” Schneider said. “This organization has made me feel at home since day one. So many people have had a hand in helping me get here, and becoming Manager of the Blue Jays is not something I take lightly.

“My family and I love Toronto and I can’t wait to build upon an already great group of players and bring a World Series back to all our fans across Canada.”

OFFICIAL: We’ve agreed to terms with John Schneider on a three-year contract as Manager with a team option for the 2026 season! Congratulations, Skip 👏 pic.twitter.com/F4V35CDakL — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) October 21, 2022

Schneider has spent his entire professional career in the Blue Jays organization. He was drafted by the team in 2002 as a catcher and played six seasons in the minors before transitioning into a coaching role in 2008.

He’s managed at five different levels in the organization from 2009 to 2018, winning championships with Class-A Vancouver, Advanced-A Dunedin, and Double-A New Hampshire.

Schneider joined the Blue Jays as a major league coach in 2019, and he was promoted to bench coach prior to the 2022 season.

“Through his exceptional preparation, communication, positive energy, and relationships within the clubhouse, John demonstrated to us that he was the right leader for this team,” Ross Atkins, executive vice president of baseball operations and general manager, said. “His passion for the game, commitment to the job, and impact in the dugout have been driving forces behind our success.

“We look forward to working together and coming back as a stronger team for the 2023 season.”

Atkins had said last week that he wanted more time to evaluate his managing position.

The Blue Jays were swept in the American League Wild Card series with the Seattle Mariners, bounced from the postseason after just two games.

“All of our energy has been devoted towards winning,” Atkins said. “I feel very confident about the job he has done… it will be very difficult for us to find better than John Schneider.”