SportsBaseballBlue Jays

Blue Jays fans can't get enough of Alejandro Kirk's base-running hustle (VIDEO)

Adam Laskaris
Adam Laskaris
|
Sep 14 2022, 6:18 pm
Blue Jays fans can't get enough of Alejandro Kirk's base-running hustle (VIDEO)
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk is a man of many talents, but he’s never particularly been known for being fleet of foot on the basepaths.

Listed at five 5′ 8″, 245 lb, Kirk has been known more for being a power hitter and strong defensive presence at the backstop.

He might be changing that notion, though.

During yesterday’s 7-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays, Kirk was planted at first base with Teoscar Hernandez coming up next in the Blue Jays’ batting order.

And with Hernandez smoking a line drive to deep left centre field, Kirk got on his horse — and didn’t stop — until he made it all the way from first to home on his teammate’s double.

Blue Jays fans couldn’t get enough of Kirk hustling his way around the bases.

It also caught the attention of Blue Jays starting pitcher Alek Manoah, who pitched 6.2 innings, as he struck out five batters and allowed just two runs, both coming via solo home runs

“That was electric,” Manoah said. “That clip is going to be on my phone for sure.”

There might be an alternative source of his speed, though. Perhaps Kirk was just looking to show off in front of his childhood buddy Jonathan Aranda, a Rays infielder, with the two posing for photos together throughout the series.

Up next for Kirk might be a stolen base, which he’s yet to pull off in his MLB career.

But you can bet if he ever does steal a base, especially at the Rogers Centre, a standing ovation will be in order.

Adam LaskarisAdam Laskaris
+ Offside
+ Baseball
+ Blue Jays
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.