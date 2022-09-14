Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk is a man of many talents, but he’s never particularly been known for being fleet of foot on the basepaths.

Listed at five 5′ 8″, 245 lb, Kirk has been known more for being a power hitter and strong defensive presence at the backstop.

He might be changing that notion, though.

During yesterday’s 7-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays, Kirk was planted at first base with Teoscar Hernandez coming up next in the Blue Jays’ batting order.

And with Hernandez smoking a line drive to deep left centre field, Kirk got on his horse — and didn’t stop — until he made it all the way from first to home on his teammate’s double.

We would run through a wall for Captain @alejandro_kirk 😤 pic.twitter.com/9PHrjlLDf8 — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) September 14, 2022

Blue Jays fans couldn’t get enough of Kirk hustling his way around the bases.

Alejandro Kirk going first to home pic.twitter.com/LYCuANtlb9 — Keith Bauer (@KDBauer1) September 14, 2022

Alejandro Kirk scoring from first deserves the home run jacket and an oxygen mask. — Tao of Stieb (@TaoofStieb) September 14, 2022

FROM FIRST TO HOME ALEJANDRO KIRK I HAVE SEEN IT ALL — Blu J (@BlueJaysDork) September 14, 2022

You might think this is like watching the A&W Bear trying to catch a bus, and you're not wrong, but Alejandro Kirk has become a hero to all of us whose circumference is longer than our inseam. Human fire hydrants, unite. https://t.co/uBzggnjueT — Chris Jones (@EnswellJones) September 14, 2022

It also caught the attention of Blue Jays starting pitcher Alek Manoah, who pitched 6.2 innings, as he struck out five batters and allowed just two runs, both coming via solo home runs

“That was electric,” Manoah said. “That clip is going to be on my phone for sure.”

There might be an alternative source of his speed, though. Perhaps Kirk was just looking to show off in front of his childhood buddy Jonathan Aranda, a Rays infielder, with the two posing for photos together throughout the series.

20+ years of friendship and they finally faced off in the Major Leagues. This story from @jarandav98 and @alejandro_kirk is awesome. pic.twitter.com/fqQhgBbCfy — MLB (@MLB) September 13, 2022

Up next for Kirk might be a stolen base, which he’s yet to pull off in his MLB career.

Kirk going first to home is cool, but this season desperately needs a Kirk stolen base. — Ian Hunter (@BlueJayHunter) September 14, 2022

But you can bet if he ever does steal a base, especially at the Rogers Centre, a standing ovation will be in order.